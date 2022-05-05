Listen to Ball Park Music’s new single ‘Manny’

Ball Park Music have released another taste of their forthcoming album ‘Weirder & Weirder’, sharing a new single titled ‘Manny’.

The new song is tinged with an almost Americana-like twang, driven by fuzzy guitars and percussion. True to the band’s fanciful lyrical style, Sam Cromack delivers an apparent recipe for freedom: “Put your feet in the soil / Fill a saucepan with water / And bring it to boil / You’re on ten per cent / You’re on five per cent / You’re on one per cent / And you’re free.”

It arrives alongside an accompanying video, animated by Daniel O’Keefe. It’s a collage-style assortment of images and lyrics mirroring the single’s artwork. Check it out below:

‘Manny’ is the third new cut from the band’s forthcoming album, following on from previously released singles ‘Sunscreen’ and ‘Stars In My Eyes’. The new record, Ball Park Music’s seventh, is due out on June 3 via the band’s own Prawn Records.

“For more than a year we danced and dodged, fought and flirted with this music,” the band wrote in a statement when announcing the album back in February.

“Sometimes we had focused, frenzied periods of intense work; recordings popped up like daisies every which way you looked. Other times we thawed; the soft, slow heartbeat of the process swinging us far and wide with self-doubt.”

They’ll be taking it on the road in June and July, kicking off their first national tour in three years in Brisbane, on the day of the record’s release. Joining them on supports are RAT!hammock, King Stingray and Teenage Joans, with the latter bands playing alternating shows. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.