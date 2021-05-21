Listen to Banoffee’s first hyperpop track of the year ‘Tapioca Cheeks’

Melbourne artist Banoffee is back with her first new single for 2021, a signature hyperpop track titled ‘Tapioca Cheeks’.

Released today (May 21), the song draws on references to bubble tea, with Banoffee singing “tears roll down your face/freckles look like taro bubble tea“.

It arrives alongside a music video, in which Banoffee dances in a pearlescent mint dress. The clip was directed by Melbourne’s Phebe Schmidt, with choreography from Nat Rambaldi. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Announcing the track’s arrival on social media, Banoffee wrote “Everyone who worked on this truly went above and beyond to make it happen. Thank you so much”.

“A special thanks to @n.rambaldi for her choreography that she worked tirelessly to suit to my lanky abilities and for detol’ing my bloody after shoot day.”

The track is the first new solo music we’ve heard from Banoffee – real name Martha Brown – since her debut album ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ dropped last year. She followed it up with a four-track remix EP, featuring Nina Las Vegas‘ rework of ‘Tennis Fan’, umru’s remix of ‘Fuckwit’ and DAGR’s version of ‘Contagious’.

Banoffee also shared a series of demos and alternative cuts that never made it onto the album to her Soundcloud, comprising sparse arrangements of the record’s final songs.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME prior to the release of ‘Look At Us Now Dad’, Banoffee said “It feels like the whole world will blow up when it comes out; but I know that’s not going to happen”.

“The day will just go on like any other day, and then my record will be out and I’ll just have to make another one.”