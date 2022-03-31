Listen to Barkaa team up with Electric Fields for powerful new song ‘Fight For Me’

Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper Barkaa has teamed up with electronic duo Electric Fields for her powerful new single, ‘Fight For Me’.

It’s a highly personal song, with Barkaa addressing her past struggles with addiction along with the issue of out-of-home care and the impact it has on children and their families.

Throughout, the rapper shares her own story and that of her daughter and mother, chronicling three generations of experience in foster care and state wards, and the impact of intergenerational trauma.

It arrives alongside an equally moving music video, produced by Redscope Films. In it, we see Barkaa and her daughter Alinta-Jade as themselves, illustrating their strained relationship during Barkaa’s struggle with addiction. Watch it below:

“Fight For Me is inspired by the silent voices in the system we don’t hear from, the babies voices,” Barkaa wrote in an accompanying statement.

“This track was inspired by my mothers story of growing up in foster care being wrongfully removed from my Nana and Pop and my children who had to spend years without me because I was too selfish in my addiction and too defeated as a woman to even bother fighting for them.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and hardest tracks I’ve ever had to write, because I had to take myself outside of my own feelings and think about how my children would’ve felt growing up without their mum there to cuddle them and protect them.

This song is about not just telling your babies that you love them, but actioning your love and fighting for them, sacrificing your own selfish needs to meet theirs and giving up drugs and fighting for them.

“This song talks about the trauma my mother went through being part of the Stolen Generation, growing up without family. Fight For Me is saying that if you love your babies, you will fight with everything you’ve got to be a better person for your children and bring them back home to where they belong.

“I got sick and tired of feeling sorry for myself and filling that void with substances, although substances helped me escape from my own trauma. No amount of substances could help me escape from the fact that I was passing my trauma onto my children.

“We have to fight for our babies the way we fight for our next fix, we have to fight for our babies the way we fight for these deadbeat men because nobody can love you as much as the little people you created. Never give up on giving up and never give up on your babies.”

‘Fight For Me’ is the first new music from Barkaa since releasing her debut EP ‘Blak Matriarchy’ in December last year via Briggs‘ Bad Apples Music. The rapper is set to speak at the forthcoming youth music conference Feedback this month, taking place in Sydney.

As for Electric Fields, the pair recently released their latest single ‘Catastrophe’ last month. It followed on from 2021’s ‘Gold Energy’, which marked their first new music since 2019, and first since signing with Warner Music Australia.