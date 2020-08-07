Listen to ‘Bastards’, the first taste of Manu Crooks’ forthcoming EP

Sydney rapper Manu Crooks has shared new single ‘Bastards’, a blistering first taste of newly-announced EP ‘MFII’, created with French producer Sweely.

“You ain’t fuckin’ my shit up, no no, no / Wilding from assumptions, now bitch I’m done,” asserts the rapper in the track’s refrain.

“Saying that you did it better show me receipts / Saying that you pivot so you never been moving.”

‘Bastards’ arrives alongside a video filmed in abandoned buildings and junkyards throughout Western Sydney, following the easing of COVID restrictions in NSW.

With cameos from Cult Shotta and OME, Manu worked with Jaen Collective, Aaron Bull and VisualsByRazak to bring the clip to life. Watch it below:

Set to arrive later in the year, the eight-track ‘MFII’ – that is, ‘Mood Forever II’ – will arrive some three years after Manu’s debut ‘Mood Forever’ EP back in 2017. Since the project first dropped, the rapper has released a steady string of singles over the past few years including Anfa Rose collab ‘Fuego’ in 2018 and ‘Hectic’ with OneFour and J. Emz last year.

The rapper has also spent the past couple of years performing at the likes of Splendour in The Grass, Listen Out and Falls Festival here at home, along with being one of the first Australian acts to perform at US hip-hop festival Rolling Loud.