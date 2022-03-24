Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.

Each member was given one minute and eight tracks to record vocals and instrumentation, with an additional shared 60 seconds and four tracks to close out the song. The only common link was a pre-recorded beat by drummer Kevin Haskins, with the band saying in a statement that hearing the final version was a “synchronistic revelation”.

The song takes its title from the very first “exquisite corpse” artwork in 1925 – when Surrealist artists André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy employed the method, sharing individual parts for one collaborative work.

Advertisement

“[It] included words which when strung together make up the sentence, ‘Le cadaver exquisite boar le vin nouveau’ (‘The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine’),” the band said. Listen below:

‘Drink The New Wine’ marks Bauhaus’ first new music since 2008, when they released fifth studio album ‘Go Away White’ and announced their dissolution. The band reunited for a handful of shows in 2019, with dates in Mexico City and London last year.

In May, the band will embark on their first full North American tour in 16 years. The run of dates will kick off with headline appearances at the Cruel World festival in Pasadena alongside the likes of Morrissey, Blondie, Devo, Echo and the Bunnymen and more.