Listen to Beabadoobee and Laufey’s sultry new single ‘A Night to Remember’

Beabadoobee and Laufey have teamed up on a new single ‘A Night to Remember’ – listen to the song below.

READ MORE: Laufey is here to stay

The song marks the first time that British-Filipino singer-songwriter Beabadoobee and Icelandic-Chinese jazz musician Laufey have worked together.

“I’ve been writing with a lot of different rhythms recently, also with strings and nods to more classical sounds,” said Beabadoobee. “Laufey is a great fit for this sound and we had started hanging out in London so we got in the studio together to work on music and try ideas with my producer Jacob Bugden. We also hung in NY on my tour and started becoming closer friends.”

Advertisement

“We wrote ‘A Night to Remember’ and decided we wanted to write something that sounds grand but a bit more sexy lyrically and have fun with that theme.”

Laufey added, “Bea has been one of my favorite musicians for a while so getting to write and sing with her was a dream come true. We both agreed that we wanted to write something a bit sexier for this project and ‘A Night to Remember’ was born.“

“There are so many songs about being rejected as a woman and this song is about being on the other side of the coin – having one great night then walking away. Reclaiming the narrative! We recorded it in London with Jacob, Bea’s producer and added some finishing touches in LA with my producer Spencer Stewart.”

“This song is a true marriage of my and Bea’s sonic worlds and I can’t wait for the world to dive into the cinematic sound this song offers.”

The release is Beabadoobee’s third single of 2023, following on from July’s ‘The Way Things Go’ and February’s ‘Glue Song’, which also received an updated version in April, with a guest appearance from Clairo.

Advertisement

Her last LP release was 2022’s ‘Beatopia’. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “The world of ‘Beatopia’ is finally in full bloom again as its creator embraces not only the vibrant colours of their own imagination, but the magic of letting the world in to see.”

Beabadoobee also supported Taylor Swift on the Texas-Florida-Georgia leg of her ‘Eras’ Tour, with Swift dedicating an acoustic version of ‘Our Song’ to her. “She [Beabadoobee] said she grew up listening to songs from the first album, and she named a specific song,” Swift said. “I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear. I wrote it for my ninth grade talent show, it’s called ‘Our Song’.”

Laufey’s new album ‘Bewitched’ recently broke a record on Spotify, scoring the biggest first day for a jazz album on the streaming service in history.

In a five-star review of ‘Bewitched’, NME wrote: “Claiming space with her take on the music of classical legends of years gone by mixed with something more modern, up on that stage is where Laufey’s destined to be.”