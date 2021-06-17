Listen to Becca Hatch and B Wise team up on new single ‘B The One’

Sydney artists Becca Hatch and B Wise have teamed up for their first collaborative single, ‘B The One’.

Released today (June 18), the smooth track marries their individual sounds seamlessly, transitioning between Hatch’s sultry R&B vocals and Wise’s steady rap bars. It’s a love song at its core, with Hatch singing “You the one l call/Got your number on speed dial/You my number one/Oh I know that you all mine“.

The track arrived alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Sydney’s MAKEGUD and directed by DENISON. In it, we see Hatch and Wise taking a lovers’ road trip, exploring the crisp autumn countryside in a red Ford Mustang.

Advertisement

Check it out below.

“When you’re with someone in the studio, you know within the first five minutes if it’s gonna be weird. It was never like that with Becca,” Wise said of working with Hatch.

“When she came, we were just talking and laughing, then she’d show me what she’d been working on up until that point. Then I’d show her what I’d been doing and then we got the idea of what we both wanted.

“Bec has more of an R&B background than I do, but I’ve been trying to balance the melodic stuff with the rapping too on what I’ve been doing lately.”

The single marks Hatch’s second release of the year, following her other collaborative track ‘Please U’. Another slinky R&B cut, it featured vocals from Western Sydney hip-hop trio Planet Vegeta and also arrived alongside a MAKEGUD-directed video.

Advertisement

Hatch is still relatively new in the R&B circuit, having dropped her debut single in 2020, titled ‘2560’. Later that same year she was invited to perform for triple j’s Like A Version, covering John Farnham‘s ‘Burn For You’.

As for Wise, he’s already dropped two big singles this year, ‘WHO?!’ and ‘Summer Fr3aks’ with Manu Crooks.

The rapper is set to drop his sophomore album at some point this year. It’ll be his first LP since 2018’s ‘Area Famous’.