Listen to Becca Hatch’s slinky new R&B track ‘Please U’

Emerging R&B artist Becca Hatch has released a new single titled ‘Please U’, featuring hip-hop trio Planet Vegeta.

The track cuts between Hatch’s sultry vocals and verses from each of the Planet Vegeta crew; SVNO, LKGD and Jazz NOBODI. In it, the artist reflects on a crush that she can’t stop thinking about, singing “Cause I can’t make this feeling go/Oh, every single day it grows”.

Its accompanying music video was directed by Jason Denison and produced by Hatch herself, along with Ricky Simandjuntak and Hau Latukefu. Latukefu also co-founded Forever Ever Records, to which Hatch was recently signed.

Advertisement

Check out the clip for ‘Please U’ below:

Speaking of the track in a press release, Hatch described it as a “perfect Valentine’s jam”.

“It’s a song that explores the feeling of constantly thinking about that one person regardless of the time of day, where you are, and what you’re doing,” she said.

Planet Vegeta also revealed earlier in the week that it’s the first time they’ve teamed up with another artist for a track, saying “Fun Fact: This is our first time featuring on someone else’s song”.

“Been blessed to have featured on a track with lil sis @beccaxhatch,” they wrote. “this connect always something special when issa link up!!”

Advertisement

2020 was a big year for Hatch, which saw the release of her single ‘2560’. She appeared on triple j’s Like A Version shortly after, performing the track as well as a cover of John Farnham‘s ‘Burn For You’.

Fellow Western Sydney artists Planet Vegeta have also released a bunch of singles since 2019’s ‘Jorja’. More recently, member SVNO has branched out as a solo artist, dropping a track alongside J Emz of OneFour.