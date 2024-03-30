Listen to Becky Hill’s “big, anthemic” new single ‘Outside Of Love’

Becky Hill has shared a “big, anthemic” new single, ‘Outside Of Love’.

Written with the Italian producer duo PARISI, the track is the latest single to be released from the singer’s forthcoming album ‘Believe Me Now?’ which is due for release on May 31. It also features her Chase & Status collab ‘Disconnect’ as well as previously released singles ‘Side Effects’ and ‘Never Be Alone’.

“I’m so proud to present my latest single ‘Outside Of Love’. This song is a big anthemic dance ballad with fresh underground production and is one of the stand out moments of the new album,” Hill said in a press release.

“I wrote it with my long time collaborators Mike Kintish (‘Back & Forth’, ‘I Could Get Used To This’) and Charlotte Haining (‘My Heart Goes’, ‘Now Or Never’), and producers Parisi (Fred again../Swedish House Mafia). I really hope people connect to this frustrated and isolated love song and still feel like they wanna dance their way through the shared sadness.”

Check out ‘Outside Of Love’ below:

Speaking to NME when the album was announced, Hill spoke about the feeling of “finally shedding” what she perceived to be a ‘girl next door’ image and how she felt that shaped her album, which is the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’.

“I was desperately trying to hang on to that because I didn’t want anyone to think I was too special or up my own ass,” she said.

“I didn’t want people asking, ‘Who the fuck is Becky Hill?’ but I’ve become this person that knows exactly who she is. I don’t need to downplay myself or my abilities because I finally believe in myself. You can hear that on this record.”

The title of the album was lifted from a currently unreleased album track called ‘True Colours’, co-written with Lauren Aquilina [Rina Sawayama, Little Mix] about their experiences of sexual assault.

“It happened when I was 21 and it was with somebody I really trusted,” said Hill. “I knew I could only write about it with somebody who really understood what I’d been through. I didn’t want it to be a sad song though, because the experience never made me sad. It made me fucking furious.”

She added: “It’s the hardest song I’ve ever written but it was also a super cathartic experience.”

Hill has tried to write ‘True Colours’ several times over the past eight years but the turning point came after she went to the police about the assault. “It’s probably the bravest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. I know it’s not something everyone can do but I felt such self-confidence from reclaiming that situation.”

“The album title ‘Believe Me Now?’ is directed at the people who didn’t believe me when I was younger and made me feel like I had to work to prove my innocence in that situation,” she said.

Hill is set to headline Radio 1 Big Weekend in Luton in May, as well as Manchester’s Parklife Festival the following month. She will also be making appearances at festivals including Boardmasters and Big Feastival, the latter of which she will also be headlining.

She will also be heading out on an arena tour in October, which includes a huge show at London’s Wembley Arena. See the dates below and visit here for tickets.

OCTOBER

12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

22 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

24 – London, OVO Arena Wembley