Listen to Beddy Rays’ punchy new single ‘Sort It Out’

Brisbane surf rockers Beddy Rays are back with their second offering of the year, sharing a short and punchy new cut titled ‘Sort It Out’.

Arriving earlier in the week, the new single is an eruption of rock-charged energy from the outfit, a two-minute riot that’s explosive from start to finish. It’s a signature Beddy Rays’ formula of rollicking drums, rowdy guitars and punkish vocals from frontman Jackson (Jacko) Van Issum.

The track came with an accompanying music video, produced by Cisca Studio. It’s a gritty compilation of footage from the band’s latest tour, featuring plenty of moshing, crowd surfing and a churning circle pit, among other antics. Check it out below.

Speaking of the song’s creation in a press statement, Van Issum said: “The bones of the song were written really quickly. I was in my room on my guitar and it came together in about 10 minutes.

“I pretty much wrote how I was feeling at the time, finding it hard to reach out and talk to people. Basically thinking I could figure out everything that was going on in my head alone. Sometimes you just don’t want help because you don’t want sympathy from your mates, you just want to sort it out… pun intended haha.”

“We wanted the music video to capture the energy of our live shows,” added drummer Benny Wade on the idea behind the accompanying clip. “For our fans that couldn’t make it to our last tour, this is an insight into what it feels like to be at a Beddys gig! Fun, loud, and something best shared with good mates.”

‘Sort It Out’ follows on from the band’s February track ‘Milk’, which marked their first 2022 offering. They shared a smattering of singles last year, including ‘On My Own’, ‘Week On Repeat’ and ‘Wait A While’, with the latter two tracks making it into triple j’s Hottest 200.

The outfit also appeared on triple j’s Like A Version segment last November, where they covered Thelma Plum‘s 2019 single ‘Better In Blak’.