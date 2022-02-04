Listen to Beddy Rays’ riotous new single ‘Milk’

Beddy Rays have shared their first new music for the year, delivering a riotous cut titled ‘Milk’.

Arriving today (February 4), the track is a blast of energy from the Brisbane rockers. Its brought to life by rollicking guitars, thrashing drums and explosive vocals from frontman Jackson Van Issum, drawing on the band’s coastal, punk-rock roots.

An accompanying music video also landed alongside the song, produced by Umbrella Creative. In it, we see the outfit as a gang of bandits attempting to steal the world’s last milk supplies. Check it out below.

The cut follows on from the outfit’s 2021 releases, ‘On My Own’, ‘Wait A While’ and ‘Week On Repeat’, with the latter two making it into triple j’s Hottest 200.

Last November, they took to the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, opting for a cover of Thelma Plum‘s ‘Better In Blak’. Speaking of the song choice in a post-performance interview, Van Issum said: “You grow up being Indigenous, you hear a lot of racism all the time.”

“I think this song is so beautiful that it’s she’s [sic] just saying ‘I look better in blak’ because she’s just being proud of who she is and where she’s from. And I’ve sort of taken that on a lot in my life as well.”

The outfit are set to embark on a run of shows this month, kicking off in Sydney next Friday and wrapping up in Adelaide on March 5.