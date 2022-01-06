Listen to Beirut’s ‘Fyodor Dormant’ from upcoming new compilation ‘Artifacts’

Beirut have shared a new track, ‘Fyodor Dormant’, from their upcoming compilation, ‘Artifacts’ – you can hear the song below.

The Zach Condon-led band will release the double LP collection on January 28 via Pompeii Records, which will feature unreleased Beirut tracks, early works, EPs and B-sides.

“When the decision came to re-release this collection, I found myself digging through hard drives looking for something extra to add to the compilation,” Condon explained in a statement about ‘Artifacts’.

“What started as a few extra unreleased tracks from my formative recording years quickly grew into an entire extra records-worth of music from my past, and a larger project of remixing and remastering everything I found for good measure.”

The previously unreleased ‘Fyodor Dormant’, which you can hear above, will feature on ‘Artifacts’, and Condon has explained more about its creation during the early days of Beirut in another statement.

“I was an often lonely and isolated teenager and rarely if ever found friends as obsessive and similar-minded about music as myself, so starting a band always ended up seeming more or less out of the question,” he recalled.

“This was my first experience being able to arrange for all parts with ease, and starting to craft sounds from simple wave shapes into something with character was an exciting endeavour that I still enjoy. It was on songs like this one that I started adding the acoustic instruments back into the mix, using a piano that was moved into the house that I fell in love with, and my dear companion the trumpet.

“It was from about this time at 16 years of age and on that I slowly began to shed the training wheels of the computer program and wander deeper and deeper into the unknown sonic territory of Farfisa organs, accordions and ukuleles.”

You can see the tracklist for Beirut’s ‘Artifacts’ below.

SIDE A – ‘Lon Gisland, Transatlantique, O Leãozinho’

01 – Elephant Gun

02 – My Family’s Role In The World Revolution

03 – Scenic World

04 – The Long Island Sound

05 – Carousels

06 – Transatantique

07 – O Leãozinho

SIDE B – ‘The Misfits’

08 – Autumn Tall Tales

09 – Fyodor Dormant

10 – Poisoning Claude

11 – Bercy

12 – Your Sails

13 – Irrlichter

SIDE C – ‘New Directions and Early Works’

14 – Sicily

15 – Now I’m Gone

16 – Napoleon On The Bellerophon

17 – Interior of a Dutch House

18 – Fountains and Tramways

19 – Hot Air Balloon

SIDE D – ‘The B-Sides’

20 – Fisher Island Sound

21 – So Slowly

22 – Die Treue zum Ursprung

23 – The Crossing

24 – Zagora

25 – Le Phare Du Cap Bon

26 – Babylon

Beirut’s most recent studio album ‘Gallipoli’ was released in 2019.