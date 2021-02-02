Listen to Ben Howard’s laidback new track ‘Crowhurst’s Meme’

Ben Howard has shared his new track ‘Crowhurst’s Meme’ – you can hear the song below.

The new offering is the latest preview of Howard’s forthcoming new album ‘Collections From The Whiteout’ – which is set for release on March 26 via Island Records – following on from the arrival of the LP’s first single ‘What A Day’ last month.

Speaking about ‘Crowhurst’s Meme’, Howard said: “This song was firstly inspired by a wonky synth guitar part that I had which had a kind of seasick quality to it, which in my head had a tenuous link to the Donald Crowhurst story – the famous tale of the amateur British sailor who died whilst sailing around the world.

“These two things seemed to marry and so it became a sort of exploration of the undocumented universal side of the story.”

‘Collections From The Whiteout’ has been co-produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner, who co-produced Taylor Swift‘s surprise albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ last year.

The album has been billed as Howard’s “most fully realised to date” and marks “the first time Ben has opened the door to production outside of he and his band’s closer confine”.

You can pre-order ‘Collections From The Whiteout’ here.

Back in January 2019, Howard shared the song ‘Heave Ho’ in celebration of his four-night stint at Brixton Academy in London.