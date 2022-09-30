Listen to Benjamin Clementine’s contemplative new single ‘Delighted’

Benjamin Clementine has released a new single, ‘Delighted’. Check it out below.

The track is the fourth song, after ‘Genesis’, ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakend’, to be released from the Mercury Prize winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘And I Have Been’. The album is set to arrive on October 28 via his own label Preserve Artists.

“Every now and then, we lean to try, then we learn with trials, then we earn our respect along the watchtower,” said Clementine of the song’s inspiration. “Arrogance becomes the culprit of complacency, so as we turn away from what we’ve painstakingly morphed, we burn all the years of passion, patience and practice.

Advertisement

“Luckily, we are humans, so we can start again, hence we are delighted.”

You can watch the music video for ‘Delighted’, directed by Curtis Essel, below:

‘And I Have Been’ was written, performed, produced and mixed entirely by Clementine himself. According to a press release, it will be followed up by a second part next year. “Part One’ is just setting the scene, it’s the tip of the iceberg which sets the scene for ‘Part Two’, which goes deeper,” said Clementine.

In an Instagram post back in June, Clementine said that And I Have Been is not strictly an album, and his actual third album has already been recorded. It is slated for release “possibly early next year”.

“These songs I share right now have been nagging me for the past few years and sometimes you’ve got to get rid to let road,” he explained. “Take or add whatever you feel.”

Advertisement

Last year, Clementine made his acting debut as Herald of the Change in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune. The film won six Oscars, and the sequel is due to be released in October 2023.