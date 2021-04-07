Listen to Benny The Butcher join Belly on eerie new track ‘Money On The Table’

Canadian rapper Belly has teamed up with Benny The Butcher on a new track called ‘Money On The Table’ – listen to it below.

Also sharing ‘IYKYK’, both tracks have been released to announce Belly’s forthcoming album ‘See You Next Wednesday’, due out later this year via XO Records/Roc Nation.

A nod to filmmaker John Landis, the new album from Belly – known for collaborating with the likes of The Weeknd, Drake and Jay-Z – will mark his “return to his craft – stronger, smarter, and more powerful than ever,” according to a press release.

Speaking about ‘Money On The Table’ and working with Benny, Belly said in a statement: “This felt like something nostalgic when I first made it, and being a fan of Benny, it only made sense to have him on it. I just feel blessed to be back & doing what I love.”

Listen to ‘Money On The Table’ and ‘IYKYK’ below:

Last month, Benny The Butcher released his new album ‘The Plugs I Met 2’.

The nine-track project, which arrives four months after Benny was shot during an attempted robbery, features guest verses from the likes of 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones and late rapper Chinx.