Listen to Between You And Me’s spirited new single ‘Supervillain’

Melbourne pop-punkers Between You And Me have released a fiery new single titled ‘Supervillain’.

The track offers a striking evolution to the band’s typically buoyant, ’90s-influenced pop-punk sound, with a vaudevillian synth and piano lead twined around a bold, mix-filling bassline that erupts into a punchy, Green Day-channeling punk belter in the chorus.

Listen to ‘Supervillain’ below, ahead of a music video premiere later today:

Advertisement

In a press release, vocalist Jake Wilson explained that ‘Supervillain’ tackles themes of social dependence, highlighting the way platforms like Twitter and Instagram have amplified much of society’s desperation for approval.

“Supervillain is a track about the notion of wanting to be liked by everyone and coming to terms with the fact that it’s okay if someone doesn’t like you,” Wilson said.

“Being the singer of a band, there can be an unhealthy desire to uphold a certain persona or image to feel accepted – like you belong. Supervillain is the embodiment of the online façade we all create and let control our thoughts. When writing for this record, I consciously separated myself from social media to focus on my true values.”

The track lands as the first new material from Between You And Me in over two years, following the standalone single ‘Famous’ in 2019. The quintet released their debut album, ‘Everything Is Temporary’, in 2018 via Hopeless.

Though the band’s second album wasn’t announced today, ‘Supervillain’ is expected to serve as the first single from it. Between You And Me spent much of 2020 working on their forthcoming full-length effort, confirming on Instagram last December that recording had been completed.

Advertisement

“This year we learnt a lot about perspective,” the band wrote. “This record means a lot more to us than we probably could have ever expected. We are so proud of what we’ve collectively been able to produce and look forward to being able to share it with you in 2021.”

Between You And Me are scheduled to embark on a ten-date national tour with Short Stack later this year, following the release of the latter’s comeback singles ‘Burn You Down’ and ‘Live4’. Check out the tour dates below.

NOVEMBER

Thursday 4 – Canberra, Fiction Club

Friday 5 – Newcastle, The Cambridge

Saturday 13 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Sunday 14 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 25 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 27 – Perth, Astor Theatre



DECEMBER

Friday 3 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, The Croxton

Friday 10 – Sydney, Max Watts

Saturday 11 – Sydney, Max Watts