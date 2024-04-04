Listen to Beyoncé’s new “pony up” remix of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Beyoncé has shared a new remix of her ‘Cowboy Carter’ single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ – you can listen to it below.

Arriving today (April 4), the surprise fresh spin on the track brings some energetic New Orleans bounce production, as well as a new verse, extra vocals, harder-hitting electronic drums and samples.

A rootin’ tootin’ breakdown sees the singer call “all [her] cowboys to the dancefloor” before demanding: “Get to the dancefloor!”

The new verse features the lines: “Woke up this mornin’, my heart keeps racin’/ Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation (Come take it to the floor now, ooh)/ Need you to in this drought, take me downtown/ Gon leave the truck, whiskey, baby/ Let’s get weekend wasted/ Might as well just throw it all (Woo-woo)/ And pony up, bitch, don’t hold back on me.” (via Genius).

In the outro, Bey sings: "Pony up and salute your town/ Chasin' our sins away, way brown/ And I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you/ Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me, too/ Furs, spurs, boots." Listen to 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up) Remix' here:

In a glowing five-star review of ‘Cowboy Carter’, NME wrote: “It’s an undeniable thrill to see [Beyoncé] swing so big on a project that dares her to be so intimate and vocal-focused.”

The album features a re-working of Dolly Parton’s classic hit ‘Jolene’, a cover of The Beatles’ 1968 song ‘Blackbird’, and collaborations with the likes of Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Beyoncé recently revealed that Stevie Wonder played harmonica on ‘Jolene’, with Raye also credited as a co-writer on one ‘Cowboy Carter’ song.

In other news, Bey’s past collaborator Jack White has shared that the singer sent him a bunch of flowers and a handwritten note to thank him for “how much you inspired me on this record”. White wrote: “Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

In February, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to reach Number One on the US country chart with the original version of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’.