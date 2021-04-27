Listen to Big Scary’s new single ‘Bursting At The Seams’

Ahead of the release of their fourth studio album, ‘Daisy’, Melbourne duo Big Scary have released an official music video for their new single, ‘Bursting At The Seams’.

It’s the band’s first single to feature drummer Jo Syme on vocals. In a press release, Syme discussed the concept behind the fantastical new disco bop, saying its’s all about a heady fantasy that comes with hooking up with someone new.

“In this I’m like Romeo at the start of Shakespeare’s play – I just want to be in love. But then in the later chorus this doubt creeps in – questioning how a real relationship means you must make room for compromise.

Advertisement

“And how much compromise is too much when we’re taught by the magazines and the empowering social media talking heads and our best friends that we deserve the best?”

It arrives alongside a Louisa Weichmann-directed music video, which you can watch below:

“As the song has a bit of an element of disco, and lyrically has a deliberate nod to Donna Summer, we just wanted to go down a fun path,” Syme said. “A retro roller skating rink felt like a great location for the video.”

Big Scary – comprised of Syme and Tom Iansek – have released two singles from the forthcoming LP previously, ‘Get Out!’ and lead single ‘Stay’. Upon its release this Friday (April 30), ‘Daisy’ will mark Big Scary’s first new album in half a decade, following the release of ‘Animal’ in 2016.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with NME, Big Scary discussed the “artsy and indulgent” aesthetic universe of ‘Daisy’, describing the new collection as their most playful to date. “We’re a reinvigorated band and I think we’re comfortable in our own skin now,” Syme said.

“We’re not worrying too much about whether anything is a smart decision. We think it’s fun and meaningful and that’s all that matters.”