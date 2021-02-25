Listen to Billy Davis, Ruel and Genesis Owusu team up on new single ‘Dream No More’

Melbourne R&B artist and producer Billy Davis enlists fellow Aussies Ruel and Genesis Owusu for the trio’s atmospheric new single, ‘Dream No More’.

The track premiered on triple j’s Good Nights prior to its release today (February 26), where it was flooded with text-line love from listeners. It opens with the buttery pop vocals of Ruel before Owusu takes over about half-way through, his smooth, resounding voice adding another layer to the mellow composition.

Check it out below:

It marks Davis’ first new single for the year, and follows on from 2020’s track ‘I Ain’t’, which saw the producer team up with Melbourne’s Jordan Dennis and US artist PJ Morton.

As for Ruel, this is his second musical release of 2021, having dropped ‘too many feelings’ earlier this month. He also took to the triple j studios for the program’s Like A Version segment in January, covering Lenny Kravitz‘s ‘It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over’.

As is typical of the segment, Ruel also performed his own original song, choosing ‘distance’ from last year’s EP ‘bright lights, red eyes’.

Genesis Owusu has also been in the triple j studios this morning (February 26), taking on ‘Anarchy In The UK’ by Sex Pistols. Another prolific artist, Owusu released new single ‘Gold Chains’ last week, the latest taste of his forthcoming debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, which drops March 5.

Speaking to NME last month, Owusu reflected on his boundary-pushing music and sound that can’t be pinned into one category.

“Genre as a whole is more of a hindrance than a help for me,” he said.

“I see its importance for the consumer, but as an artist I just don’t even bother with it anymore.”