Listen to Black Country, New Road’s tender new single ‘Concorde’

Black Country, New Road have shared their latest single ‘Concorde’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the third to be showcased from their forthcoming album ‘Ants From Up There’.

They previously released Steve Reich-inspired single, ‘Bread Song‘ and ‘Chaos Space Marine’ from the LP which is set for release on February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune.

‘Ants From Up There’, the follow-up to the band’s 2020’s Mercury Prize-nominated ‘For The First Time’, was recorded at Chale Abbey Studios on the Isle Of Wight, with longtime collaborator Sergio Maschetzko.

Upon its announcement, bassist Tyler Hyde enthused: “We were just so hyped the whole time. It was such a pleasure to make. I’ve kind of accepted that this might be the best thing that I’m ever part of for the rest of my life. And that’s fine.”

The album will drop amid a lengthy stint of UK shows for the band. The run will include their largest headliner to date at London’s Roundhouse, set for Tuesday, February 8.

The band recently had to postpone their remaining 2021 tour dates due to “ongoing illness within the band“.

“We are sorry to announce that due to the ongoing illness within the band we are in the unfortunate position of having to postpone our remaining 2021 dates in the UK and Ireland,” they said in a statement.

“We are working on rescheduling these dates in 2022. Ticket holders for Manchester, Bristol and Dublin will have their ticket valid for the already announced April show[s]. Ticket holders for the other shows will be notified when a new show is announced in the new year and their ticket will be valid for this show.”

Tickets and details for all dates can be found on Black Country, New Road’s website.