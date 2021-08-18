Listen to Bliss N Eso’s propulsive new single ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’

Bliss N Eso have shared the latest single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Sun’, an anthemic hip-hop rager titled ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’.

The track arrives today (August 18) alongside a stylised film clip in which members MC Bliss, Esoterik and DJ Izm belt out their bars from a range of striking set pieces, interspersed with flourishes of hand-drawn animation.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

“It was dope to bring back our mate Peter John (Epik Films) who smashed it on the ‘Lighthouse’ video,” the group said in a press release. “We shot at an awesome studio with all these crazy props we utilised in the scenes to create something simple yet visually powerful.”

Thematically, ‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’ is a headstrong celebration of the Sydney trio’s rise to stardom over 21 years. In a standout verse, MC Bliss raps: “Back in the day when I used to rap in the cupboard / Back at my mama’s house / And every single word that I uttered / Became the bricks and mortar / Building up a whole empire / Now the crowds singing like a choir / Hallelujah.”

‘Tell The World That I’m Coming’ comes as the seventh single from ‘The Sun’, following the Chillinit collab ‘OG’s’, ‘Lighthouse’, ‘So Happy’, ‘Send It’, the Kasey Chambers-featuring ‘Good People’ and the Dizzee Rascal-featuring ‘On One’. The record is set for release next Friday (August 27) via Flight Deck/Mushroom.