Listen to Blusher’s shimmery new single ‘Dead End’

Melbourne pop trio Blusher have kicked their year off with a shimmery new single titled ‘Dead End’, arriving right before their sold-out tour supporting Aurora.

The band explained in a press release that ‘Dead End’ had its origin story rooted in nostalgia, reminiscing on their formative experiences in nightlife culture. “Miranda told the story of using a fake ID to get into sticky-floored dive bars (and crying the night she got caught),” they wrote.

As for how their discussions flourished into a song, they continued: “We pictured a run-down club called the Dead End, where you find yourself on a Tuesday night having a terrible and fantastic time.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Dead End’, directed by Zoee Marsh, below:

‘Dead End’ is Blusher’s second-ever release, following debut single ‘Softly Spoken’ last February. That effort led them to ink a deal with Atlantic Records and Warner Music Australia, who apparently signed the trio just minutes after they wrapped up their first live performance.

Blusher are currently gearing up to embark on a five-date Australasian tour with Aurora, starting in Auckland next Friday (March 3). From there, they’ll head to theatres in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne; every date on the run has sold out, but you can sign up to an official waitlist here.