Listen to Bring Me The Horizon’s exhilarating new single ‘LosT’

Bring Me The Horizon have released their rousing new single ‘LosT’ – listen to it below.

The new track opens with a thrilling guitar fill and hyper-pop electronic background production. “Why am I this way?” frontman Oli Sykes screams in the chorus. “Stupid medicine, not doin’ anything / What the hell is fucking wrong with me? / I guess there’s no remedy, I’m so terribly lost.”

Premiering as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record today (May 4), Sykes told Clara Amfo that he was more “excited” for the world to hear the new track compared to last year’s ‘sTraNgeRs’.

“I don’t wanna sound negative, but it was the least excited I’ve been about releasing a song, just because it didn’t feel like the kind of song I wanted the world to hear yet,” he said.

“I think [‘LosT’] encapsulates exactly how I imagine this next album or EP or whatever you want to call it, is going to sound like,” he explained, adding that it feels like a “really good representation of how I imagine this record to be”.

The singer added that he feels this song is “more honest” and likened it to “a therapy session with myself”.

Listen to the track and watch the gory music video by Sykes and Jensen Noen below.

In March, drummer Matt Nicholls said the band are set to release new music “pretty soon”, revealing that they had written and recorded “a bunch of stuff” while touring the US late last year.

The Sheffield group debuted their new YouTube series earlier this month titled BMTHS5: Post Human EU, documenting the band’s recent European headline tour, which wrapped up in February.

Their 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ received a four-star review from NME, writing: “What could have been an act of self-sabotage or self-indulgence – or both – has transpired to be a welcome reminder of all that this band does best, rooted in raw relevance for today and the cyber-punk energy of tomorrow.”

The band have also been working on new music in a studio built into the back of their tour bus with producer Zakk Cervini (who produced ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’).