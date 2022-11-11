Listen to Brockhampton’s laid back new single ‘The Ending’

Brockhampton have shared a second preview of their upcoming final album – listen to the laid back new offering, ‘The Ending’, below.

The boy band announced their final album, ‘The Family’, last month. The follow-up to last year’s ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ will arrive next Friday (November 17) via Question Everything/RCA Records, and will be their last, after announcing their breakup at the start of the year.

After the release of first single ‘Big Pussy’ last week, the band have shared short and sharp new cut ‘The Ending’, which, like ‘Big Pussy’, is purely performed by bandleader Kevin Abstract.

Listen to the new song below.

The group – who rebranded from AliveSinceForever to Brockhampton in 2014 and released their debut single the following year – revealed in January that 2022 would be their last year as an active group.

After a pair of shows in London in February, Brockhampton’s farewell shows took place at this year’s Coachella Festival, where they announced their final album. In October, Abstract confirmed the album was on the way, tweeting: “BROCKHAMPTON ALBUM BEFORE YEAR IS OVER FUCK I AM EXCITED THANK U FOR BEING PATIENT.”

‘The Family’ will mark Brockhampton’s seventh studio album. They released their ‘Saturation’ trilogy in 2017, with fourth album ‘Iridescence’ arriving in 2018. ‘Ginger’ was released in 2019, with ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ arriving in 2021.

Reviewing the band’s farewell live gig in London earlier this year, NME wrote: “No one wants to believe it’s over, even as the lights come up and stagehands begin shooing people away. It’s an oddly fitting ending for a band who will always seem to have unfinished business.”