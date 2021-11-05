Listen to Broods team up with Kito for new track ‘Locked On You’

New Zealand duo Broods have linked up with West Australian-born, LA-based producer Kito for new track, ‘Locked On You’.

The song serves as the lead single from Kito’s newly released EP ‘Blossom’, which arrived today (November 5). It’s an upbeat dance cut with a steady bass and vibrant energy, spattered with satisfying drops and sultry vocals courtesy of Broods’ Georgia Nott. Check it out below.

Kito revealed the collaboration last month when she shared the EP’s tracklisting, following up with a sneak peek of the track on her social media earlier this week.

It’s not the only collaboration to feature on the seven-tracker, which also includes joint efforts with Zhu and Jeremih for ‘Follow’, Terror Jr on ‘Tongue Tied’, Bea Miller for ‘Steal My Clothes’, Winona Oak on ‘Skin & Bones’ and VanJess and Channel Tres for ‘Recap’.

‘Blossom’ marks Kito’s first EP since 2018’s ‘HAANI’, which also featured a Broods collaboration, ‘Creature Kind’.

Broods have their own new music on the way, with new single ‘Heartbreak’ set to arrive on November 9. It follows on from the sibling duo’s recent release ‘Piece Of My Mind’, both of which will appear on their forthcoming fourth album ‘Space Music’.

Prior to that, they linked up with fellow Kiwi artist Ladyhawke for ‘Guilty Love’, borne from shared experiences of Catholic school upbringings.