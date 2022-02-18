Listen to Broods team up with Tove Lo on new single ‘I Keep’

Broods have linked up with Swedish singer Tove Lo for their dreamy new single ‘I Keep’.

The track is lifted from their latest album ‘Space Island’, which was released today (February 18). An atmospheric cut, it thrums with glittery production, spacious vocals and tranquil touches of harp.

‘I Keep’ arrived alongside an accompanying lyric video, with visuals created by Vinyl Williams and typography courtesy of Jack McEntee. The clip transports the viewer to an animated technicolour world, comprising numerous roman pillars, strings of ivy, and other intriguing objects. Watch it below.

Advertisement

“During the quieter months of the pandemic I was doing a lot of sessions on zoom. This song came from one with a producer from Sweden called Madde,” lead vocalist Georgia Nott explained in a press statement.

“I said to her that day ‘I feel like I’m a moth that keeps flying into a hot porch lamp, then reincarnating, only to die the same way over and over’. We thought it would be fun to write as if I really were a moth and ‘I Keep’ happened. I knew Tove would know exactly what I really meant when I said I was a moth. And she did.”

“Caleb and Georgia are like my family, and I just love making music with them,” added Lo. “‘I Keep’ came together from afar and I think it’s so beautiful and dreamy.”

The pair were set to play their ‘Space Island’ shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne next month, but have pushed these dates back to April. Original tickets are still valid for the rescheduled shows.

Advertisement

‘Space Island’ marks Broods’ fourth album, and their first since 2019’s ‘Don’t Feed The Pop Monster’. It comprises previously released cuts ‘Heartbreak’, ‘Locked On You’ with Kito, and ‘My Mind’, among others.