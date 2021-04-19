Listen to Bugzy Malone’s sharp new song ‘Salvador’

Bugzy Malone has shared a new song ahead of the release of his second album ‘The Resurrection‘.

‘Salvador’ hears the Manchester artist spit over a drill beat, complete with visuals of him rapping against industrial backdrops. It’s not clear if ‘Salvador’ features on his upcoming album, which is released on May 28.

The song follows January’s collaboration with Chip, ‘Notorious‘, which references the pair’s previous beef.

‘Notorious’ itself arrived months after ‘Don’t Cry‘ – another cut from ‘The Resurrection’ – that landed last November. The song hears Malone dissect the near-fatal motorbike crash he was involved in 2020 and features a guest appearance from Dermot Kennedy.

After the crash, Malone said he was “lucky to be alive” in a statement shared on social media.

“They tell me I’m lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don’t remember much, what I do remember is the non-stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!” he wrote.

Chip, meanwhile, found himself embroiled in another beef back in October – this time with Stormzy. The north London artist took aim at the grime heavyweight on diss track ‘Flowers’, calling him a “fake-arse activist”.

‘The Resurrection’ is released on May 28. It was originally scheduled for January 22 but has since been postponed.