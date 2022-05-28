Listen to Bullet For My Valentine’s blistering new single, ‘Stitches’

Bullet For My Valentine have unleashed a brand new single titled ‘Stitches’ – check it out below.

Previously only available in Japan, the blistering new track is taken from the upcoming deluxe edition of the Welsh metal band’s 2021 self-titled album.

‘Stitches’ follows the release of ‘Omen’, which will also appear on the new version of ‘Bullet For My Valentine’, alongside three other new tracks: ‘No More Tears’, ‘Step Out From Inside’ and ‘This Means War’.

“I can’t bow to all your little insecurities/ I’m picking out the stitches that you gave me/ Cut a little deeper, try and hurt me/ I’m picking out the stitches of your hate,” frontman Matthew Tuck sings on the song’s chorus.

You can check out ‘Stitches’ below:

Bullet For My Valentine recently announced that they’ll be heading out on the road next year, with some UK tour dates scheduled for winter.

The run of shows will kick off on February 27, 2023 at Cambridge Corn Exchange, and will make stops in Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and more before wrapping up in London at the Roundhouse on March 11. They will be joined by special guests Jinjer and Atreyu.

Check out the full dates below; any remaining tickets can be found here.

FEBRUARY 2023

27 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

28 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

MARCH 2023

1 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

3 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

4 – Glasgow, Barrowland

6 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

7 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

8 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

10 – Swansea, Arena

11 – London, Roundhouse

Bullet For My Valentine are playing at Bring Me The Horizon‘s four-day festival in Malta this weekend.

The event – which kicked off on Thursday (May 26) and wraps up on Monday (May 30) – also features sets from Beartooth, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Static Dress alongside “further surprises.”