Listen to Busta Rhymes and Stylo G team up on fiery new single ‘Outta Space’

Busta Rhymes has teamed up with Stylo G on a new track called ‘Outta Space’ – listen to it below.

The track, which was premiered on DJ Target’s BBC Radio 1Xtra show earlier tonight (April 20), hears Busta get ferocious alongside Stylo G, who created the track with production team The Fanatix.

Inspired by Busta’s lyrical delivery, Stylo G and The Fanatix said the track was named ‘Outta Space’ because the rapper’s famed double time flow “will always remind us of something not human and from outta space”.

Listen to ‘Outta Space’ below:

Last Friday (April 16), Busta Rhymes released a special 25th anniversary edition of his debut album ‘The Coming’.

The album – which was originally released on March 26, 1996 – features remastered audio, instrumental tracks, and a number of hard-to-find remixes, available in digital format only.

The 36-song tracklist includes previously-unreleased instrumental versions of the album’s original 12 tracks, as well as newly remastered versions of each.

The album follows the release of last year’s ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God’, Busta’s 10th studio album. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called it “arguably one of the best produced hip-hop albums of the last five years”.

Earlier this month, Busta paid tribute to his friend and collaborator DMX, who passed away on April 9 after being hospitalised on April 3 for a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose. He remained in intensive care and on life support until his death; he was 50-years-old.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of he and X embracing one another, Busta wrote: “I hate this but I’m at peace with it because you are finally at peace King. I love you Eternally X. For infinity lifetimes I will forever love you Big bro. Rest Easy Beloved. Rest.”

Meanwhile, a new song from A Tribe Called Quest‘s Phife Dawg has been released posthumously, titled ‘Nutshell Pt.2’ featuring verses from Busta Rhymes and Redman.