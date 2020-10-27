Listen to Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard’s new single ‘30,000 Megabucks’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared a new single called ‘30,000 Megabucks’ and announced a special live-streamed show for December.

The song marks the first release from the Welsh four-piece since ‘The Non-Stop EP’, which came out back in July.

Frontman Tom Rees explained that the band used to play the track’s riff during soundchecks for their shows, “just because it sounded like AC/DC, and we even played it as one of the walk-on songs on Soccer AM when we were on there.

Advertisement

“When we play it live it goes on for like fifteen minutes!”

Speaking of the inspiration behind the cut, Rees said: “‘30,000 Megabucks’ was inspired by a seemingly ridiculous but very real request from an old publishing agency that I was with, who wanted £30,000 to release me from the deal. It all turned out fine in the end, but back then I was so furious that I decided to put pen to paper to ‘take down the man’ as it were.

“The ‘Mega’ element comes from the total amount of nuclear bombing power required to completely devastate all human life on planet Earth, which is 30,000 megatons. I had been watching a lot of Chernobyl documentaries and also a film called Threads, so a small part of me was quite excited when they asked for £30k because the narrative locked in quite well.”

On December 9, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard will broadcast The Beautiful Show, a live performance filmed at Cardiff Bay’s Portland House. You can purchase your ticket here.

In a review of this summer’s ‘Non-Stop EP’, NME described the project as “fun, intoxicating and powered by pure feeling”.