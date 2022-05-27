Listen to Calvin Harris’ new single ‘Potion’, featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug

Calvin Harris has released his new single ‘Potion’, which features Dua Lipa and Young Thug – listen below.

‘Potion’ will appear on Harris’ new album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’, which is coming this summer. His forthcoming sixth studio album will be his first in five years – his last one being the first volume of ‘Funk Wav Bounces’, which arrived in 2017.

The video for the single is due to be released later tonight (May 27).

Harris teased the track on TikTok earlier this week, sharing a new video of himself working on the song and agreeing with Dua Lipa to have her sing on it. Asking Lipa via FaceTime if she wanted to collaborate on the track, she responded that she “definitely” wanted to be involved.

The pair previously worked together on the smash hit ‘One Kiss’ in 2018, which spent multiple weeks at the top of the singles chart and NME called “the song of the summer.”

The new single also features Young Thug, marking the rapper’s first new music since he was indicted on racketeering charges, as well as drug and gun possession charges earlier this month.

Harris previously worked with Young Thug in 2017 on the ‘Funk Wav Bounces’ track ‘Heatstroke’, which also featured Pharrell and Ariana Grande.

“It’s an honour to work with Dua and Thug again,” Harris said in a statement. “They’re both such dynamic artists who have contributed so much to today’s musical landscape.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 about the new album, Harris said: “I wanted to just make this again and really go for it and know that I can get these amazing artists on this music that no one else is going to give them. Honestly it is a record that I still can’t believe that it exists.”

He continued: “I wanted the original essence and I want the layers and the grit and the dirt and I don’t want everything to be mixed perfectly. I want things to be too loud and I want things to be like, you know, I want things to be like Sly And The Family Stone when it’s just mixed on the fly and it’s like, oh, he’s going to do a solo now and you’ll turn him up and he’s too loud but it just sounds, I want that.”

Earlier this year Harris shared a new track called ‘Lonely’, using his Love Regenerator alias. It’s the latest in a group of records the DJ has shared since launching the alias back in January 2020. The track hears Harris collaborate with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya.

The producer and DJ is also due to play a huge Glasgow stadium show at Hampden Park this summer. Find any remaining tickets here.