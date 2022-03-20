Listen to Camp Cope reflect on unrequited love in new single ‘Jealous’

Melbourne trio Camp Cope are back with their second new single for the year, a reflection on unrequited love titled ‘Jealous’.

Arriving today (March 21), the track is driven by layered guitars, a compelling bassline and Georgia Maq‘s powerful voice, delivering earnest lyrics about vying for someone’s affection. Capturing an experience many can relate to, she sings: “I’m so jealous / I want your attention / Still double texting / Like I’ve got nothing left to lose / I’ll take your scraps as if they’re food.”

Listen to the track below.

‘Jealous’ marks the third single from Camp Cope’s forthcoming third album, ‘Running with the Hurricane’, following on from the record’s title track and last year’s ‘Blue’. Slated for release this Friday (March 25), it’ll mark the band’s first LP since 2018’s ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’.

Speaking to NME last month, the outfit shared how the new album signifies a change of pace for them, taking on a more relaxed tone than their previous releases.

“It’s just a change in perspective because of what the world has experienced the last few years,” Maq said. “In Australia, we had the bushfires and I was like, ‘how can anything be worse than this? This is terrible.’ And then COVID happened.

“The hurricane really felt like a metaphor for chaos and loss of control, and just going with that.”

To celebrate the album’s release, May will see Camp Cope embark on their first Australian headline tour in four years. They’ll play shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Castlemaine.

Maq broke out as a solo artist in the years following ‘How To Socialise And Make Friends’, sharing her debut solo album ‘Pleaser’ in 2019. She’s since shared a slew of singles, including ‘Cold Summer’, ‘Someone Stranger’ with Alice Ivy, ‘Joe Rogan’ and a remix of Gordi‘s ‘Extraordinary Life’.