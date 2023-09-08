Listen to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single ‘Bongos’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up on a brand new single – watch the video for ‘Bongos’ below.

The track was announced earlier this week and is the first time that the two have joined forces since their global hit ‘WAP’, which dropped back in 2020.

Discussing the track with DJ Whoo Kid on the Whoo’s House radio show on SiriusXM, Cardi said: “I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they’re really like expecting ‘WAP,’ like, ‘oh, here they go again talking this and that… We are talking a little, you know, about some pussy, but not like ‘WAP’-type of stuff.”

“It feels good [to get back into the game],” Cardi added, saying of Megan: “It makes me feel good that she trusts me. I’mma give my all. Not only am I doing this for myself, [but] ‘I want you to trust me.’ We trust each other.”

Of the track’s video, which you can watch below, Cardi said: “It’s a different theme, and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme… We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see… that’s thought put into that.”

Discussing the recording process for ‘Bongos’, Cardi said: “The part where Megan is kind of at in the song, because we chopped the song a lot, like the part where like she’s at, it be like “Bong, bong, bong,” and I was planning for that to be the hook, but it just sounded so incomplete.

“Then, we just like, “This song needs a feature,” so it’s like a lot of people wanted it to go the Spanish route with it and I’m like, “I could see that.” I could see that, definitely. Of course, like you could feel it, but I was like, “I feel like I hear Megan on this.”

“It’s like, “Really? You don’t think that It’s more like of the Latin part,” and I’m like, “Yeah, but I hear her on this. Like, I know it. I know I could hear her on this.”

The song arrives on the heels of Cardi B’s recent singles, ‘Hot Shit’, which arrived last year, and 2021’s ‘Up’. ‘Bongos’ will also follow the rapper’s debut album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, which she shared back in 2018.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper released her second studio album ‘Traumazine’ in August of last year, and has since gone on to guest star in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

More recently, however, the artist hit out at her “haters”, after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her.