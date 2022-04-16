Listen to Cardi B’s new drill song ‘Shake It’

Cardi B has shared a new drill track called ‘Shake It’ with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 – watch its official video below.

The new track is only the rapper’s second piece of new material of 2022 so far, following her Summer Walker and SZA collaboration ‘No Love’, which came out last month.

The Bronx rapper told fans in early 2020 that she was “going away for a very long time” in order to finish her second studio album. She then revealed back in December that she’ll release the ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ follow-up at some point in 2022, before revealing that she was at work on the record in a “ghetto ass studio”.

Her four-way collaboration sees her pay tribute to the sounds of the New York borough she was raised in. Watch the ‘Shake It’ video below.

Elsewhere, Cardi has been victorious in court once more, when earlier this month, a judge ordered YouTuber Tasha K to take down over a dozen videos and social media posts deemed “false and defamatory” by a jury verdict in January.

Cardi B (real name Belcalis Cephus) sought the injunction after securing $4million in punitive damages (raised from $1million just hours after receiving the defamation verdict) after Kebe was found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy and causing emotional distress.

On the fourth day of January’s week-long trial, Cephus told the court that she had felt “helpless” and “extremely suicidal” over the “false” online rumours. “Only an evil person could do that shit,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cardi also deactivated both her Twitter and Instagram accounts following several arguments with some of her followers surrounding the Grammys.

Though the rapper had been nominated for Best Rap Performance for her 2021 single ‘Up’, she didn’t attend the ceremony.

Fans expressed their disappointment by seemingly attacking the ‘WAP’ artist, who reacted with one final message before deactivating her accounts. “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuchkin dumbass fan base,” she wrote.