Listen to Carrie Underwood’s cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’

Carrie Underwood has shared a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s song, ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’ – check it out below.

The song was performed by Underwood as part of Apple Music Sessions, which sees artists pairing their own songs with their favourite covers in an intimate live setting.

“It’s one of my all-time favourite songs,” Underwood said of ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home.’ “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time.”

Underwood also performed a rendition of Lemmy Kilmister’s 1991 song ‘No More Tears’ at the event and her own songs ‘Ghost Story’ and ‘Blown Away.’

Watch Underwood deliver the performance in Nashville here:

Last month, Osbourne announced his new album ‘Patient Number 9’ with the release of its title track, which also featured work from Jeff Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, and producer Andrew Watt.

Set to be released on September 3, the album also includes contributions from Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney also supplied some session work for ‘Patient Number 9’ alongside the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Ozzy recently updated fans on his current health condition as he recovers from a recent major operation. Following surgery that would “determine the rest of his life” on June 13, Ozzy told fans in a statement posted on his social media: “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”