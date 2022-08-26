Listen to Cash Savage and the Last Drinks’ new single ‘Push’

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks have released a new single titled ‘Push’.

The song follows the Melbourne group’s previous track, ‘Young and Free’, which came ahead of the 2022 Australian election and took aim at “the shitshow that is the [then-current] Australian government”.

While ‘Young and Free’ was released as a standalone song, ‘Push’ marks the band’s first single to be released from an upcoming album, the details of which are yet to be announced.

In a press statement, Cash said ‘Push’ was borne out of “a very difficult time with my mental health.” She continued: “I wrote this song in my one-bedroom apartment in the middle of Melbourne’s infamous fifth lockdown… I believed in the lockdowns; but they came at a high cost for me. My sense of self had completely changed, and the things I thought I knew about myself seemed to be gone”.

The accompanying music video for ‘Push’ visualises the stresses of lockdown, confining Cash to a bedroom and kitchen as her fellow bandmates struggle for space. Watch that below:

While the song is available on streaming services, it is also slated to be released as a 7″ single alongside ‘Young and Free’ as a B-side. That will be available on September 2, as well as at the band’s forthcoming show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on September 3. Tickets are available here.

‘Push’ will feature on the band’s as-yet untitled fifth studio album, which is expected to be released early next year. It will follow their 2018 record ‘Good Citizens’, as well the 2020 live album ‘Live At Hammer Hall’.