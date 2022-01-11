Listen to Cate Le Bon woozy new song ‘Remembering Me’

Cate Le Bon has shared the final preview of her new album ‘Pompeii‘ – watch the video for ‘Remembering Me’ below.
The Welsh musician/producer will release the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Reward’ on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer, which you can pre-order here.
‘Remembering Me’ follows the singles ‘Running Away‘ and ‘Moderation’.
Le Bon said of the song: “‘Remembering Me’ is a neurotic diary entry that questions notions of legacy and warped sentimentalism in the desperate need to self-mythologise.”
Its accompanying, sparse music video is directed by Juliana Giraffe and Nicola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios and features costumes by Monica Adriana Rowlands.
Of her sixth album, Le Bon said: “‘Pompeii’ was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease. Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation and faith. I felt culpable for the mess but it smacked hard of the collective guilt imposed by religion and original sin.
“The subtitle is: You will be forever connected to everything. Which, depending on the time of day, is as comforting as it is terrifying. The sense of finality has always been here. It seems strangely hopeful. Someone is playing with the focus lens.”
She continued: “The world is on fire but the bins must go out on a Tuesday night. Political dissonance meets beauty regimes. I put a groove behind it for something to hold on to. The grief is in the saxophones.”
Cate Le Bon also heads out on a UK and European tour later this year – see dates below.
MARCH
15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire
16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall
19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall
21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
APRIL
01 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
02 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
03 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
05 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
06 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
07 – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE
08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre
09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega
11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box
12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso