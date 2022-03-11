Listen to Charlie Collins’ new single ‘Backseat Valentine’

Charlie Collins has shared another taste of her forthcoming debut album, releasing new single ‘Backseat Valentine’.

The track arrived today (March 11), produced and co-written with Xavier Dunn (GRAACE, Jack River). It captures a feeling of freedom, delivered through Collins’ unselfconscious vocals and infectious energy.

An official music video was released to accompany the track, directed by Joel Barney and shot around London. It comprises gritty nighttime footage, fish-eye shots and blurry city lights, with Barney saying he wanted it to feel like a “long, continuous, never-ending night-out”.

Watch it below:

Speaking of the song — which was written in an hour — in a press statement, Collins said: “I’ve never written a song like that ever. It’s embracing, the real fucking wild side of me, I love to go crazy and do spontaneous things sometimes.”

It’s the fourth single from her forthcoming debut album ‘Undone’, following previous releases ‘Fuck It’, ‘Just My Luck’ and the album’s titular track, ‘Undone’. The LP is set for release on April 29 via Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia.

Collins is currently in the UK, having extended her trip to tour with Gang of Youths for their final UK and Ireland shows. She unfortunately contracted COVID while there, but has since recovered, saying she “can’t wait to re-join the guys on tour”.

“I’ve known the boys for over 10 years and my first ever solo show was supporting them so to have the opportunity to do it all again with my dear friends was so special and exciting,” she said in a press statement.

She’ll also be touring Australia in April and May, with tickets for the shows available here.