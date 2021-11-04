Listen to Charlie Collins’ vulnerable new single ‘Undone’

Sydney artist Charlie Collins has shared a vulnerable new single titled ‘Undone’, marking her fourth offering of the year.

It’s another taste of her forthcoming album and reveals a softer side to the alt-pop singer’s sound. The cut opens with a pared-back arrangement of acoustic guitar, stirring piano and gentle vocals, before layering in drums and fuzzier sounds.

The track arrived alongside a Madeleine Purdy-directed music video that was filmed on a cold Sydney day, in which Collins can be seen submerged in various bodies of water. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Speaking of the track in a press statement, Collins opened up about its intimate nature.

“I remember writing this song on my bed in the dark while tears streamed down my face,” she said. “It’s about wanting to escape a situation that at the time felt like it was just going around in circles and causing more harm than good, but also knowing that if it just stopped maybe resolution could take place and peace could find its way in.”

‘Undone’ follows on from Collins’ previous 2021 releases, ‘Fuck It’, ‘Honey We Can Run Away’ and ‘Just My Luck’.

She is set to perform on the season three premiere of ABC’s The Sound, alongside Vance Joy, Vera Blue, Spacey Jane, King Stingray, Lisa Mitchell, The Teskey Brothers‘ Sam Teskey and more. The episode airs at 5.30pm AEST this Sunday, November 7.