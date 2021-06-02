Listen to Chasing Ghosts’ “challenging” new single, ‘Dig’

Melbourne band Chasing Ghosts have released ‘Dig’, the third and final single from their forthcoming EP ‘Homelands’.

‘Dig’ follows the release of ‘Summer’ in January and ‘Busted Lung’ in March. The EP is due for release this Friday (June 4) through Bad Apples Music, a label headed by Shepparton rapper Briggs.

Watch the video for ‘Dig’ below:

Advertisement

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that this video may contain images and sounds relating to deceased persons.

As with each of the six tracks on the ‘Homelands’ EP, ‘Dig’ is based on real-life events. It touches on the ongoing colonialist mistreatment of Indigenous Australians, detailed in chronological order from the English invasion in 1788 through to the present day.

In a press statement, frontman Jimmy Kyle – a Goori man of the Dunghutti people, from the mid-north coast of New South Wales – stated he “was scared to write these songs,” given that “a lot of the topics are challenging.”

“That’s how I knew I was onto something: It made me feel nervous,” he said.

“I know people are going to come after me with some of these songs, but I know in my heart that telling these stories is right. Telling them in the way I do is the right thing to do.”

Advertisement

“I know my audience is predominantly non-Indigenous, so I have to engage them in a way that engages their heart. That way, they’re not going to be judged… they can put themselves in an empathetic position to go on the journey.”

Last Friday, Chasing Ghosts performed a hometown show as a part of National Reconciliation Week alongside Scott Darlow and KIAH.