Listen to Cheap Date’s heartrending new single ‘Woman To You’

Brisbane indie-rockers Cheap Date have shared an emotively powerful new single titled ‘Woman To You’.

Released today (August 18), the track shines with intertwined guitar lines – one warbly and droning, the other crisp and clean – layered vocal melodies and percussion that builds as the song progresses. A press release cites Hatchie and Julia Jacklin as stylistic likenesses.

Take a listen to the track below:

In a press release, frontwoman Lara Dee explained that ‘Woman To You’ was written as part of the singer-songwriter’s efforts to embrace her sexuality as a young adult.

“I had spent my whole teenage life convinced that I would grow up, get a job, find a husband, build that white picket fence and have kids,” she said.

‘Woman To You’ is Cheap Date’s second release for 2021 – and second altogether – following the single ‘Beside Me’ in June. Dee continued in today’s statement that inspiration for ‘Beside Me’ came from “the last real relationship I had with a man before coming out as bisexual.

“[‘Woman To You’] is the follow up to that. It is really an expression of obsession. Which sounds a bit creepy – but I mean it in the most innocent way. I was suddenly allowing myself to feel and think about women in a way that felt natural and inherently like my true self.”

Cheap Date are set to premiere ‘Woman To You’ onstage at a headline show booked for tomorrow night (August 19), taking place at The Brightside in Brisbane. Tickets for the gig are on sale now from Eventbrite.

The band are also scheduled to support Teenage Dads on the Queensland dates of their forthcoming ‘Cheerleader’ tour, going down in Maroochydore on Friday November 5, Brisbane on Saturday 6 and the Gold Coast on Sunday 7.