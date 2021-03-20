Listen to Chloe x Halle’s new cover of Ray Charles’ ‘Georgia on My Mind’

Chloe x Halle have shared a new Ray Charles cover – listen to their version of ‘Georgia on My Mind’ below.

The cover version was recorded for an ESPN commercial ahead of the Masters golf tournament, which is set to be held in Augusta, Georgia next month (April 5-11).

In a statement discussing the new song, the pair said: “We are happy to be given the opportunity to record our version of the timeless ‘Georgia On My Mind’ for the Masters Tournament.”

Listen to the version below.

Last September, Chloe x Halle enlisted Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto for a remix of their single, ‘Do It’.

‘Do It’ was originally released as the lead single to Chloe x Halle’s second studio album, ‘Ungodly Hour’, which came out in June 2020.

Elsewhere, the pair dressed up as Spice Girls‘ Scary and Posh respectively for a televised performance of ‘Do It’ at the 2020 GLAAD Awards.

Joining the sisters were three notable RuPaul’s Drag Race alum – Naomi Smalls as Ginger Spice, Mayhem Miller as Baby Spice and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo as Sporty Spice.

Ray Charles’ ‘Georgia On My Mind’ was sung by John Legend after the state turned from Republican to Democrat in the 2020 US presidential election, helping to seal Joe Biden‘s victory over Donald Trump.

On Twitter, Legend shared the two-minute cover of the track, performed at his kitchen table. At the end of the performance, he said: I love you, Georgia”.