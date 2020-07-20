An unreleased cover of a Guns N’ Roses track by late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been shared on what would have been the musician’s 56th birthday (July 20).

‘Patience’, an acoustic song originally released on Guns N’ Roses 1988 compilation album ‘Lies’, is given some percussion and keyboard melodies for Cornell’s rendition. Listen below.

Cornell, who performed solo as well as with other bands including Audioslave and Temple of the Dog during his career, shared stages with Guns N’ Roses several times the ’90s.

One of Chris’s engineers recently reminded me of Chris’s recordings from sessions in 2016, which he still had…. Posted by Chris Cornell on Sunday, July 19, 2020

A message accompanying the post on Cornell’s Facebook page reads: “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

Cornell died by suicide in in May 2017. He was 52 years old.

In the week marking the third anniversary of his death this May, Cornell’s daughter Lily Cornell Silver announced a mental health awareness podcast in his memory.

Taking to her Instagram to share details of the interview series, Mind Wide Open, the daughter of the Soundgarden frontman revealed she will hone in on key mental health topics. Silver said the podcast will feature a range of guests from “mental health professional, public figures, peers, and others who will share their stories and struggles, as well as provide knowledge and insight”.