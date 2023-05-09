Listen to Christine and the Queen’s emotive new song ‘Tears Can Be So Soft’

Christine and the Queens has today (May 9) shared an emotive new track, ‘Tears Can Be So Soft’. Listen to the track below.

The French singer-songwriter’s new album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ is due for release June 9 and will follow-up last year’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

After sharing first song ‘To Be Honest’ to announce the album, Chris returned with ‘True Love’ – his second collaboration with 070 Shake, who he previously worked with on the track ‘Body’.

Advertisement

Today’s new track comes with a video directed by Chris and is said to be a “transcendental showcase of the mystical healing power of tears,” according to a press statement.

On the inspiration behind the single, Chris said: “Tears can be so soft was born out of the marriage of a Marvin Gaye sample that caught my attention, this intoxicating, elegant, almost poised in its melancholy string arrangement.”

Chris said he wanted to create a sound that was reminiscent of “this deep sense of almost womb-like, hypnotic space where the voice could soar in its loneliness,” an “interplay between the suffering that motivates tears and the gentle healing effect they can have.”

Check out the track here:

As announced recently, Chris will embark on a UK and European tour in support of the new record, beginning at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on September 6, with UK and Ireland stops planned for Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, Berlin.

Advertisement

The artist will then head to the continent for shows in Brussels, Zurich, Berlin, Copenhagen and Utrecht, along with dates in four French cities: Lyon, Toulouse, Marseille and Lille.

See full dates below, and you can purchase yours here.

SEPTEMBER 2023

6 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK

7 – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

8 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

10 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

12 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

13 – Unique Moments Landesmuseum, Zurich, Switzerland

14 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

16 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

NOVEMBER 2023

17 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

20 – Le Radiant, Lyon, France

21 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

23 – Le Silo, Marseille, France

25 – L’Aeronef, Lille, France

Meanwhile, Chris is the curator and headliner of this year’s Meltdown Festival 2023 at London’s Southbank Centre, which runs from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18.