Listen to Christine & The Queens and Indochine team up for new song ‘3SEX’

Christine & The Queens and Indochine frontman Nicola Sirkis have come together to collaborate on new song ‘3SEX’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is a synth-pop dance reworking of Indochine’s French new wave cut ‘3e sexe’, which was originally released in 1985.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Chris wrote: “Thank you @nicolasirkis @indochinetwitt for having done me the honor and the confidence of singing 3SEX with you at a time when the very word freedom takes on all its meaning and urgency. Real revolutions never die. I kiss you.”

Merci @nicolasirkis @indochinetwitt de m’avoir fait l’honneur et la confiance de chanter 3SEX avec toi, à un moment où le mot même de liberté reprend tout son sens et son urgence. Les vraies révolutions ne meurent jamais. Je vous embrasse! https://t.co/QtsCUcsycx pic.twitter.com/sLwpmYsGYy — Chris (@QueensChristine) November 25, 2020

The release is accompanied by a black and white video directed by Colin Solal Cardo. In the clip, Chris and Sirkis come together in wide-opened space, striking various poses and sharing a series of untamed and unabashed dance moves.

You can watch the video for ‘3SEX’ below:

Earlier this year, Christine & The Queens released her ‘La Vita Nuova’ EP. In a five-star review, NME‘s El Hunt called the project “an astonishing feat”, adding that Chris “has once again injected enormous emotional heft into the vessel of warped, left-field pop.”

Last month, Christine & The Queens has shared a lengthy pair of Instagram posts, sharing her experiences of sexism in the music industry.

The posts came in support of the #MusicToo movement in France, who describe themselves as an “anonymous collective against gender-based and sexual violence in the music industry”.

Meanwhile, Christine & The Queens has shared a piano cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘I’m On Fire’.

Taken from the Boss’ 1984 album ‘Born In The U.S.A.’, the song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including John Mayer, Tori Amos, Soccer Mommy, Bat For Lashes, Tegan And Sara, Ben Harper and more.