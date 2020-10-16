Listen to Chromeo remix ‘Lose Your Love’ by Dirty Projectors

Dirty Projectors have shared a remix of recent track ‘Lose Your Love’ by Chromeo.

The new interpretation by the Canadian duo transforms the breezy, R&B-inflected original into a club-ready funk mix, with Dave 1 and P-Thugg’s version anchored by its pronounced bass line. Stream the remix below:

The original version of ‘Lose Your Love’ is taken from Dirty Projectors’ ‘Flight Tower’ EP, which was released back in June.

The band have released four EPs (out of a planned five) so far this year, with the most recent – ‘Earth Crisis’ – arriving earlier this month. Each features a different band member on lead vocals, with ‘Flight Tower’ steered by Felicia Douglass.

In July, Dirty Projectors appeared as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, with each member performing remotely from their respective homes. The performance opened with a rendition of ‘Lose Your Love’.

Meanwhile, Chromeo released the coronavirus-themed EP ‘Quarantine Casanova’ in June, featuring tracks like ‘6 Feet Away’ and ‘Clorox Wipe’.

“Honestly, it started as a joke,” commented Dave 1 in a statement at the time, explaining that the songs began from freestyling and quickly became popular with fans.

“As usual, it’s a high brow-low brow thing with us,” P-Thugg added. “These are obviously the funniest tracks we’ve ever written, but they connected in such a visceral way.”