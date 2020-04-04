Listen to Chromeo’s hilarious coronavirus-themed track ‘Clorox Wipe’

Chromeo have have released a hilarious new coronavirus-themed track called ‘Clorox Wipe’ – listen to it below.

The Canadian electro-funk duo comprised of Dave 1 and P-Thugg shared the parody record on Instagram yesterday (April 3), writing: “Hope this cheers you up a bit. Our first quaran-jam…we call this one Clorox Wipe.”

“If I could reincarnate, tonight/ I would be a Clorox wipe/ Cos’ I know in this climate, you might/ Finally want me in your life,” Dave 1 sings as the track begins.

After the hook, the track continues: “I would have a purpose, I’ll be at your service/ Let me wipe your surface, ’cause that don’t make me nervous/ I’ll be so effective, you won’t be affected/ I’m not trying to be your man, I’m just your disinfectant.”

Watch Chromeo perform the track below:

Elsewhere, Onyx rapper Fredro Starr has released a vicious anti-coronavirus track called ‘Fuck Corona’.

The rapper, who has also starred in movies such as Save the Last Dance, Sunset Parkand Clockers, takes out his frustrations relating to the current COVID-19 outbreak out on the Snowgoons-produced record.

Meanwhile, South London drill rapper Psychs has released a new track about the effects of the coronavirus on daily life, ‘Spreadin’.

Speaking to the BBC about the song, he explained: “I knew that if I’d done this in the right way, it would grab people’s attention… especially my generation.”

The songs lyrics cover a multitude of issues affected by the outbreak, including the postponement of the Premier League season, alternatives to handshakes like using feet, The Simpsons references, and flashes of humour: “Sneeze, but don’t get snot on me/ that might lead to quarantine.”