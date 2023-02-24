Listen to Chvrches’ anthemic new single ‘Over’

Chvrches are back with a new song, ‘Over’ – check it out below.

The track, which the band has been teasing for the last couple of weeks, is their first new song for over a year. They then shared the lyrics for the song, saying that it serves as “a brief reprieve from the horrors of CHV4 [their fourth album, 2021’s ‘Screen Violence’]”, adding: “We finished a new song and couldn’t wait to share it with you.”

Now, the Scottish trio have said of ‘Over’: “’Over’ is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire. Normally we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album’s worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the ‘Screen Violence’ era, and the start of whatever the next CHVRCHES chapter might be.”

Advertisement

Holter has previously worked with Charli XCX, BTS and Coldplay, the latter of whom Chvrches will be supporting at nine stadium shows in Brazil next month.

Check out ‘Over’ below: