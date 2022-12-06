Listen to CIVIC’s fiery new single ‘Born In The Heat’

CIVIC have shared the second preview of their upcoming ‘Taken By Force’ album, a scuzzy punk rager titled ‘Born In The Heat’.

In a press release, frontman Jim McCullough said the track’s central theme is “resistance”. He elaborated: “It’s about being [led] or distracted by something that seems alluring, only to find yourself trapped somewhere you don’t belong. There is a moment of defiance, a stand, then change.”

Touching on the song’s title, McCullough noted that ‘Born In The Heat’ was chosen “just for fun” and is “an ode to being born in the Australian climate” – and because “it conveys good imagery”.

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Born In The Heat’ below:

‘Born In The Heat’ follows on from ‘End Of The Line’, which CIVIC released last month as the lead single from ‘Taken By Force’. The album itself will be out on February 10 via Cooking Vinyl – marking their first release on the label – and serves as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Future Forecast’ album, which was their full-length debut.

NME‘s Doug Wallen gave ‘Future Forecast’ a four-star review, writing that it “prizes catchiness and variety” and presenting CIVIC as a band that “bring a newfound melodic focus to their pub-wrought punk, without diminishing its heated intensity or standout rhythm section”.

Melbourne fans will be able to hear the new songs live this Saturday (December 10), with CIVIC booked to open for King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard (alongside Stella Donnelly) at the Palace Foreshore in St. Kilda.

Next week, they’ll embark on a three-date headlining tour of Victoria to launch ‘End Of The Line’, performing at the Barwon Club in Geelong next Thursday (December 15), the Sooki Lounge in Belgrave the following night (December 16) and the Pelly Bar in Frankston that Saturday (December 17). Tickets for all of those shows can be found here.