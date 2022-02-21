Listen to Clean Bandit link up with A7S for new single ‘Everything But You’

Electro outfit Clean Bandit have teamed up with Swedish producer A7S for a new upbeat dance track, titled ‘Everything But You’.

Arriving last Friday (February 18), the cut is a high-energy dancefloor filler, with summery production, smooth electronic elements and a catchy hook. It was co-written with a number of hitmakers, including Digital Farm Animals, Plested, Franklin and Tom Grennan.

An accompanying animated lyric video also landed alongside the song, featuring surreal, scrapbook-like scenes. It was created by Polish animator Kuba Socha and Rita Zimmermann, who has collaborated with the outfit previously. Check it out below.

Advertisement

‘Everything But You’ marks the band’s first new release of the year, following on from 2021’s ‘Higher’ with Iann Dior, and ‘Drive’ with Topic and Wes Nelson. They also dropped a new single ‘Tick Tock’ in 2020, featuring 24kGoldn and Mabel.

The tracks are set to appear on the outfit’s forthcoming third album, which will mark their first LP since 2018’s ‘What Is Love?’.

Clean Bandit are set to perform at Highest Point Festival in Lancaster on May 13, alongside Kaiser Chiefs, Basement Jaxx and Richard Ashcroft, among others. They’ll also be headlining Buckinghamshire’s PennFest in July, whose lineup includes the likes of Jake Bugg, Rudimental, Grandmaster Flash and more.